Leo Messi's powerful performance against Algeria is the talk of the football world. But there is also chatter about a potential red card offence committed by the Argentina captain that has drowned in the noise surrounding his first hat-trick in a World Cup.

Messi had Argentina up and running with a solid left-footer in the 17th minute of their Group J opener.

Shortly after the game passed the 30-minute mark, Messi made a reckless foul on his Algerian counterpart, Aissa Mandi. In his eagerness to retrieve the ball from the defender who had gotten ahead of him, Messi planted a firm foot on the calf of the Algerian, causing him to tip over in pain.

The subsequent reaction, with Messi lifting both hands in the air, could be construed as a gesture that he did something bad, but unintentionally.

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However, a foul of that nature is often regarded as a red card offence as the player fouling has his studs up on the opponent's lower leg.

IFAB's laws regarding fouls and misconduct say that 'using excessive force is when a player exceeds the necessary use of force and/or endangers the safety of an opponent, and must be sent off'.

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Social media is divided on the incident, with some arguing that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) should have given it closer scrutiny and not let it pass.

Messi did not receive a caution for the offence and went on to score two more goals to make it 16 goals in World Cups, drawing level with German icon Miroslav Klose.