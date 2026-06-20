Brazil outclassed Haiti in the first half and raced into a three-goal win against the Caribbean nation in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C clash.

Brazil opened the scoring in the 23rd minute through Matheus Cunha. Vinicius Junior's delivery into the box was intercepted by Haiti goalkeeper Johny Placide, but the loose ball ricocheted off a defender and fell kindly for Cunha, who bundled it into the net.

Cunha doubled Brazil's lead in the 36th minute following a swift counterattack. Vinicius drove forward from midfield, spotted Cunha's run and threaded a perfectly weighted pass into his path. The Manchester United striker made no mistake, smashing a left-footed effort into the roof of the net.

Brazil added a third just before halftime through Vinicius. Lucas Paqueta turned smartly in midfield and instantly lifted a pass over the Haitian defence, catching them off guard. Vinicius raced through, kept his composure and calmly finished to put the result beyond doubt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second half lacked the intensity and excitement of the first. Haiti focused primarily on limiting further damage and defended resolutely, while Brazil struggled to create clear-cut opportunities. Several promising attacks either broke down in the final third or were halted by offside calls.

However, what could worry Brazil more could be Raphinha's injury. Raphinha went down unchallenged in the 40th minute and immediately signalled for medical assistance. After receiving treatment from Brazil's support staff, the Barcelona winger was able to walk off the pitch on his own, but his early exit will be a cause for concern for manager Carlo Ancelotti.