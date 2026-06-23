Portugal head into their second FIFA World Cup Group K match against Uzbekistan with one clear objective — securing all three points. Their talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo, will also be eager to get on the scoresheet as Portugal look to kickstart their campaign at Houston Stadium.

Portugal were held to a disappointing draw by DR Congo in their opening fixture, struggling to create meaningful chances despite enjoying large spells of possession. Credit must go to the Congolese defence, which kept Ronaldo under tight surveillance and limited Portugal's attacking threat.

Facing an Uzbekistan side that suffered a 3-1 defeat to Colombia in their opener, Portugal know that anything less than a victory could complicate their path to the knockout stages.

For Uzbekistan, the stakes are equally high. Another defeat would leave their hopes of progressing hanging by a thread, making this a must-win encounter for the Central Asian side as well.

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Portugal are expected to line up in their preferred 4-3-3 formation, with Ronaldo spearheading the attack alongside Joao Felix and Pedro Neto. Uzbekistan, meanwhile, are likely to adopt a more cautious approach, setting up in a defensive 5-4-1 system aimed at frustrating the Portuguese attack.

Lineup

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Portugal: Diogo Costa, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Joao Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, Pedro Neto.

Uzbekistan: Abduvohid Nematov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Abdulla Abdullaev, Behruzjon Karimov, Otabek Shukurov, Odiljon Xamrobekov, Azizjon Ganiev, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Eldor Shomurodov.