Ghana had England exactly where they wanted them as the African side held the Three Lions to a goalless first half in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L clash at Boston Stadium.

Despite enjoying the lion's share of possession, England's much-vaunted attack failed to register a single shot on target in the opening 45 minutes.

Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Harry Kane and Noni Madueke repeatedly probed the Ghanaian defence, looking for openings through the flanks and central areas. But Ghana's backline was in no mood to give an inch, keeping goalkeeper Benjamin Asare largely untroubled throughout the half.

Most of England's efforts were either blocked by defenders or drifted off target. One of their better opportunities came in the 14th minute when Rice fired a free-kick over the crossbar. The midfielder continued to test the Ghana defence from distance, but several of his attempts were deflected behind for corners.

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England spent long periods camped in the Ghana half, constantly searching for a breakthrough. Their dominance was reflected in the numbers, completing 343 passes compared to Ghana's 99.

The Three Lions remained patient despite their inability to break through and gradually increased the tempo as halftime approached. Noni Madueke, in particular, looked the most likely source of a breakthrough, repeatedly troubling the Ghana defence with his direct running down the right wing.

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Yet Ghana continued to defend resolutely, frustrating England at every turn and ensuring the contest remained finely poised heading into the interval.

As the second half approaches, however, England will know they must find greater penetration in the final third if they are to turn their dominance into goals.

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Lineup

England: Jordan Pickford; Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane (C), Anthony Gordon, Noni Madueke.

Ghana: Benjamin Asare, Jonas Adjetey, Gideon Mensah, Jerome Opoku, Marvin Senaya, Caleb Yirenkyi, Antoine Semenyo, Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Jordan Ayew (C), Inaki Williams.