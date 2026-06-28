Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on South American giants Colombia in one of the most eagerly anticipated fixtures of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K at Miami Stadium.

Colombia head into the contest after winning their opening two matches against DR Congo and Uzbekistan. Portugal, meanwhile, were held to a draw by DR Congo before bouncing back in emphatic fashion with a commanding victory over Uzbekistan.

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With both teams having already secured their places in the knockout stage, the match will decide who finishes top of Group K and heads into the knockouts with momentum.

Ronaldo, who scored twice in Portugal's win over Uzbekistan, will be looking to add to his tally and continue his impressive form ahead of the knockout rounds.

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Lineups:

Colombia: Vargas; Machado, Lucumí, Sánchez, S. Arias; J. Arias, Lerma, Puerta; Díaz, Córdoba, Rodríguez.

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Portugal: Costa; Mendes, Veiga, Dias, Cancelo; Vitinha, R. Neves; Félix, Fernandes, Neto; Ronaldo.