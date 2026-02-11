France have made a handful of changes for their round of 32 clash with Sweden in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Lucas Digne and Bradley Barcola have been given the responsibility of the left flank by Didier Deschamps, while William Saliba has returned to the centre-back position.

The Swedes have included Lucas Bergvall in midfield, hoping the young Spurs man can match the class of Adrian Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Sweden start as the underdogs, but the tournament has already produced a few upsets, notably Paraguay sending the Germans home to reach the round of 16. So, France, for all their talent, must be wary of the fellow Europeans.

Kylian Mbappe starts the match with four goals in this edition and 16 overall in the tournament's history. A hat-trick against Sweden will draw him level with the record holder, Lionel Messi.