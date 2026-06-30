Thodupuzha: The Third Additional District and Sessions Court in Idukki has sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh for murdering his neighbour, who had planned to lodge a police complaint against his habitual drunken misconduct.

Judge S S Seena convicted Benny (45) of Njarakkal for the murder of his neighbour Appachan (Mathew, 45) of Platharavelil House, Eettikkavala, Thangamani.

The case reached its conclusion nearly two decades after the accused absconded while on bail in 2006. He was arrested from Thalassery in 2025 by a special squad constituted by the District Police Chief to trace long-pending absconding accused.

According to the prosecution, Benny was in the habit of returning home drunk and verbally abusing his neighbours. Appachan, along with other local residents, had decided to file a police complaint against him. Enraged by the move, Benny developed a grudge against Appachan.

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In the early hours of January 1, 2004, Benny allegedly lay in wait near Appachan's house and fatally stabbed him while he was on his way to church. Hearing his cries, Appachan's wife and son rushed to the scene and identified Benny as the attacker, leading to his arrest.

However, after securing bail in 2006, Benny absconded and allegedly lived under different identities in various places. Police said he even got married while in hiding before he was finally tracked down and arrested in 2025.

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During the trial, witnesses who had been children at the time of the incident testified before the court and were able to clearly recount the events, strengthening the prosecution's case.

Following Appachan's death, his family relocated to Mumbai. Despite the move, they regularly travelled to Idukki to assist the prosecution and ensure the timely appearance of witnesses throughout the trial.

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As Thangamani did not have a police station at the time of the incident, the investigation was carried out by officers of the Kattappana Police Station, including then SHOs Binu K Stephen, G Haridas and K M Bijumon, who completed the investigation and filed the charge sheet.

Apart from sentencing Benny to life imprisonment, the court imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh and directed that the amount be equally distributed between the victim's wife and son as compensation.