Brazil has announced a formidable 26-member squad, boasting some of the biggest names in world football, for their upcoming friendly matches against India and Australia. Real Madrid's talismanic winger Vinicius Junior and Barcelona forward Raphinha headline the stellar line-up, which is set to spark massive excitement among Indian football fans. The squad constitute premier European stars including Bruno Guimaraes of Arsenal, PSG skipper Marquinhos and Chelsea prodigy Estevao Willian.

Under the stewardship of head coach Carlo Ancelotti, the Selecao will first play two matches against Australia on 25 and 29 September. They will then fly to India for a historic clash against the Indian national team at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on 3 October.

Kolkata pitch concerns raised by Brazilian delegation

A Brazilian delegation recently visited Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium to inspect the facilities and review preparations for the match. While they assessed the stadium infrastructure, the delegation reportedly raised serious concerns about the uneven playing surface, highlighting it as a potential issue ahead of the high-profile encounter.

Brazil Squad for India Tour

Goalkeepers:

Hugo Souza (SC Corinthians), Pedro Morisco (Coritiba FC), Otavio (Cruzeiro);

Defenders:

Arthur Dias (Athletico Paranaense), Douglas Santos (Zenit Saint Pietersburg), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Jair Cunha (Nottingham Forest), Marquinhos (PSG), Matheuzinho (SC Corinthians), Mauro Junior (PSV), Vitor Reis (Manchester City), Wesley (AS Roma).

Midfielders:

Andrey Santos (Manchester United), Breno Bidon (SC Corinthians), Bruno Guimaraes (Arsenal), Danilo (Botafogo), Douglas Luiz (Juventus), Gabriel Bontempo (Santos FC).

Forwards:

Endrick (Real Madrid), Estevao (Chelsea), Joao Pedro (Chelsea), Pedro (CR Flamengo), Raphinha (FC Barcelona), Rayan (AFC Bournemouth), Samuel Lino (CR Flamengo), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid).