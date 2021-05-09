Malayalam
F1: Hamilton wins Spanish GP for fifth year in a row

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton notched up his 98th career victory. Photo: Reuters
AP via PTI
Published: May 09, 2021 08:44 PM IST Updated: May 09, 2021 09:18 PM IST
Montmelo (Spain): Lewis Hamilton beat Max Verstappen in a thrilling duel to win the Spanish Grand Prix and increase his championship lead over his top rival on Sunday.

Verstappen's Red Bull edged the pole-sitting Hamilton to the first curve to snatch the early lead.

But Mercedes' use of two pit stops to give Hamilton fresher tires down the final stretch paid off and allowed him to overtake the Dutchman with six laps remaining.

"Red Bull got a great start," Hamilton said.

"I was hunting .... It was a long way to come back from, 20-odd seconds back. But it was a good gamble."

Hamilton followed his 100th career pole on Saturday by taking his 98th career win. He also tied Michael Schumacher's mark of six victories at the Spanish Grand Prix, including the last five in a row.

Hamilton increased his lead to 14 points over Verstappen, who grabbed a bonus point for the fastest lap.

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas steered his Mercedes to a third-place finish.

