French Open: Sindhu through to quarterfinals

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 29, 2021 09:13 AM IST Updated: October 29, 2021 09:21 AM IST
P V Sindhu
Indian badminton ace P V Sindhu. File photo: IANS
Paris: Indian shuttler P V Sindhu beat Denmark's Line Christophersen in straight games to enter the quarterfinals of the French Open here on Thursday.

Sindhu won a hard-fought opening game 21-19. It was easy going for Sindhu in the second as she closed out the match 21-9. She will next meet Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand for a place in the semifinals.

Lakshya Sen also entered the last eight after defeating Singapore's Loh Kean Yew 21-17, 21-13 in the men's singles.

However, Sameer Verma was forced to retire with the scoreline reading 21-16, 12-21 against Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito.

Sourabh Verma too bowed out after losing to Japan's Kenta Nishimoto 12-21, 9-21.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty edged out another Indian pair M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila 15-21, 21-10, 21-9 in men's doubles.

