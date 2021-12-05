BWF World Tour Finals: Sindhu falls at the final hurdle

Bali: Indian shuttler P V Sindhu settled for a silver medal after going down meekly to South Korea's An Seyoung 16-21, 12-21 in the summit clash of the BWF World Tour Finals here on Sunday.



The reigning world champion had no answer to the in-form world No. 6, who dictated terms from the word go.



On the day, An was brilliant in net play as well as with her baseline game, never allowing the two-time Olympic medallist Indian shuttler to make a comeback into the match that lasted only 39 minutes.



Seyoung had come into the season-ending tournament with back-to-back titles in the Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open and had also beaten Sindhu in the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open in October.



This was Sindhu's third final appearance in the tournament. She had won the title in 2018 to become the only Indian to achieve the feat.

"It was a good game. An Seyoung is a good player so I don't think it was going to be easy. I was prepared for a good match," Sindhu said after the title clash.



"From the beginning I should not have given her lead because in the end I came back covering few points. It is a bit sad but lot to learn.



"It has been a good three weeks in Bali. So lot of positives to take from here and it's time to go back, recover and get prepared for the World Championships," added the 26-year-old.