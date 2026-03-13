New Delhi: Kerala athlete Nimisha Suresh secured a double-medal haul at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix, after winning gold in the women's T46 long jump at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday.

Nimisha clinched the top spot with a jump of 5.46 metres. The T46 long jump category is for athletes with upper-limb impairment.

Earlier in the meet, she had won the silver medal in the women's 100m sprint. By claiming gold in her signature event, the long jump, Nimisha completed a strong double-medal performance at the championships.

"I am extremely happy with this achievement. I'm especially glad that I could win gold in my main event, the long jump," Nimisha said after the event. She added that her next target is the Asian Para Games, scheduled to be held in Japan from October 14 to 22.

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Nimisha, who hails from Ernakulam, has previously won gold at the 2023 Asian Para Games.