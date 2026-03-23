Providence HSS, Kozhikode, have kept Kerala’s title hopes alive in the ACG Junior NBA 3X3 National by storming into the final.

Providence defeated Maa Sharda Public School, Prayagraj, 20-13, in the semifinal at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.

A series of shots attempted by a player of Providence HSS, Kozhikode (blue) against Maa Sharda Public School, Prayagraj, in the semifinal of the ACG Junior NBA 3X3 National at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on March 23, 2026. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Malayala Manorama

The Kerala side displayed superior shooting with almost 30% of their scoring coming from outside the arc. Theertha Praveen top-scored with nine points, while Akshara contributed with 6 to help Providence win.

In the other semifinal in the girls’ category, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, edged Delhi Public School, Bangalore South, 15-13. Providence will play Sacred Heart in the championship match.

Action from a boys' semifinal in the ACG Junior NBA 3X3 National at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on March 23, 2026. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Malayala Manorama

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In the boys’ category, Maharana Pratap Inter College, Prayagraj, will take on Nehru World School, Delhi. Maharana Pratap defeated ITM Global School, Indore, 21-17, while Nehru World knocked out Oakridge International, Gachibowli, 17-8.

The ACG Junior NBA 3X3 national finals is the premier 3X3 basketball event for Under-14s in the country. The Basketball Federation of India is one of the hosts. The final games will be played on Tuesday.