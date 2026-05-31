India's former world No 1 pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty produced a spirited comeback to secure their maiden Singapore Open title, defeating Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri in the men's doubles final of the Singapore Open on Sunday.

The Asian Games and Commonwealth Games champions recovered from a game down to secure their first title in two years, prevailing 18-21, 21-17, 21-16 in a gripping contest that lasted one hour and 13 minutes.

The victory marked the world No 4 pair's ninth career World Tour title and a third Super 750 crown. It was also a historic achievement, as they became the first Indian duo to win the doubles title at the Singapore Open.

Satwik and Chirag had not won a title since the Thailand Open in 2024. Since then, they had reached four finals but finished runners-up each time before finally ending their trophy drought in Singapore.

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The Indians entered the summit clash trailing 1-2 in their head-to-head record against the Indonesian combination, having most recently lost to them in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open in January.

After narrowly losing the opening game, Satwik and Chirag raised their intensity, controlled the longer rallies and gradually wrested momentum away from the world No 3 Indonesians to turn the match in their favour.

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The title run capped an outstanding week for the Indian pair, who had stunned reigning world champions and top seeds Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae in the semifinals.

As the winning point was secured, Satwik and Chirag collapsed onto the court in celebration. Satwik followed it up with a baby-themed gesture, while an ecstatic Chirag roared in delight before leaping onto his partner. The duo then broke into a celebratory dance, soaking in a long-awaited return to the top step of the podium.