India's ace shuttler P V Sindhu crashed out of the Indonesia Open, losing 17-21, 15-21 to World No 1 An Se Young in a round of 16 clash.

This was Sindhu's second defeat to the South Korean in recent weeks. She had lost to Young in the quarterfinals of last week's Singapore Open.

The latest defeat stretches Sindhu's losing streak against Young, who is also the reigning Olympic champion, to 10 games.

The contest that ended in 44 minutes had started on even footing as the scores were tied at 10 each in the opening game. Sindhu took a 15-14 lead before slipping up. Young clinched a 41-shot rally before taking the first game, 21-17.

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In the second game, the Korean accelerated to a 13-6 lead and did not allow India's two-time Olympic medallist back into the contest.