When Alia Bhatt met Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara

Alia Bhatt was in Hyderabad for the shoot of SS Rajamouli's upcoming project 'RRR'. And it seems Alia got some quality time with her little fan.

The little Sitara

Alia recently met Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara and their adorable picture has gone viral on the internet.

Alia made it all the more special by gifting her a dress.

Sitara wrote, "From my favourite actress to me. Thank you @aliaabhatt for this cute little dress!! Made my day. Simply love it. Also wishing @edamamma all the best and hope you shine for all the kids out there! (sic)."

On work mode

Alia is currently shooting for 'RRR' with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. It is said that the team is trying to complete the film by early next year and release it in the first half of 2021.

Alia Bhatt in one of her old interviews had said, "I had bumped into Rajamouli sir at an airport and I begged him that whatever part he has (for me) I will do it. That time he had not cast for the girl yet."

Alia had shared a pic with Rajamouli recently from the sets.