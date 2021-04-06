Malayalam
Thalapathy Vijay arrives on bicycle to cast his vote | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 06, 2021 10:44 AM IST Updated: April 06, 2021 11:18 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Vijay created a sensation as he arrived at a voting booth in Neelankarai, Chennai on a cycle to cast his vote. His pics and videos on cycle is doing the rounds on social media as Tamil Nadu went to polls on Tuesday.

In a red and black cycle, Vijay was spotted wearing a green t-shirt with a face mask.

Interestingly, fans say that Vijay came on a cycle to protest against the rising prices of diesel and petrol.

Other celebs including Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Suhasini, Ajith, Shalini were also spotted among the voters.

While Kamal Haasan arrived with his daughters Sruthi Haasan and Akshara, Ajith was joined by wife Shalini.

Actor Suriya was seen posing for cameras as he arrived to vote.

The polling in Tamil Nadu is taking place in a single phase which began across over 88,000 booths in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

