Entertainment

Mahesh Babu in isolation after his stylist tests Covid-positive

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 23, 2021 12:21 PM IST
South superstar Mahesh Babu has decided to go under self-isolation after his stylist recently tested positive for COVID-19. 

According to reports, the actor had come in contact with his stylist on the sets of Sarkaru Vaaru Paata. The second schedule of Sarkaru Vaari Paata began on April 15 at Shankarapally in Hyderabad. The makers then halted the second schedule due to the Covid rise. Reportedly, six memebers in the crew were tested positive.

After hearing this, Mahesh consulted a family doctor who advised him to self-isolate.

It is said that Mahesh Babu his entire family too has isolated themselves.

Fans who were curious to know about his health, trended #StaySafeMaheshAnna on Twitter. Many also wished himfor a fast recovery.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which hit the theatres in January 2020. 

