Just weeks after becoming a mother, Deepika Padukone is reportedly navigating professional fallout as rumours swirl around her exit from two major films. After being dropped from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, fresh reports suggest she may also be removed from Kalki 2, starring Prabhas.

According to Bollywood.mobi, Deepika’s request for shorter working hours post-pregnancy has led to tensions on set. The report claims that the Kalki 2 team is now re-evaluating her role in the project. No official statement has been released by Padukone or the production team.

Earlier, Deepika was allegedly let go from Spirit over a combination of demands—including an eight-hour workday, higher pay, and a share of the film’s profits. Sources claim these terms didn’t sit well with director Vanga.

Vanga later addressed the controversy in a cryptic but pointed post on X (formerly Twitter), accusing an unnamed actor—believed to be Deepika—of engaging in “dirty PR games.” He wrote:

“When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA between us. But by doing this, you’ve disclosed the person you are… Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for?”

The director added that filmmaking is his life’s work and implied the actor in question never fully grasped the commitment required.

While the reports remain unconfirmed, the buzz has stirred debate about how the film industry accommodates—or doesn’t accommodate—new mothers trying to balance career and family.