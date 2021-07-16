Suniel Shetty responds to daughter Athiya and KL Rahul's relationship, calls them a 'good looking couple'

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been rumoured to be dating since sometime now. Now, Athiya's father and actor Suniel Shetty has responded to their relationship.

Both Athiya and Rahul are in England right now. According to sources, the cricketer notified authorities that he will be accompanied by his partner Athiya for the Test cricket series.

Suniel Shetty confirmed that Athiya is in England but said she is accompanied by her brother. “Yes, she is in England, but she is with Ahan. The brother-sister duo has gone there for a holiday. Rest you may check with them,” told the actor to ETimes.

While Suniel has avoided directly confirming the dating rumours but he has conceded that Athiya and KL Rahul are a ‘good looking couple’. The two are currently roped in as brand ambassadors for an eyewear brand.

“As far as the ad goes… I mean it is an international brand and they chose to take the two of them as the ambassadors. I think they look brilliant together. They are a good-looking couple, na? So, it totally works from a brand perspective. And I must say, they look good together, well, in the ad (laughs!),” said Suniel.

When asked about the relationship status of his daughter with the cricketer, the actor replied, “I think it is best you speak to them.”

Suniel Shetty has also called Rahul one of his favourite cricketers.

Athiya debuted in Bollywood in 2015 with Hero. KL Rahul, on the other hand, will join Team India for a five-match Test series against England in August.

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty is part of Priyadarshan's magnum opus Marakkar. He will be seen playing a warrior named Chandroth Panicker in the big-budget war movie, which also stars Mohanlal in lead. The movie is slated to hit the theaters on 12 August 2021.