'Anandam' fame actor Vishak Nair ties the knot

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 09, 2022 06:55 PM IST
Vishak Nair got married to his sweetheart Jayapria Nair at a function held in Bengaluru on Thursday. Photo: lightsoncreations/Insta
Topic | Entertainment News

Malayalam actor Vishak Nair got married to his sweetheart Jayapria Nair at a function held in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Several family members and relatives attended the event. The couple got engaged in November last year, just a few weeks after Vishakh made his relationship with Jayapria public on social media.

The actor rose to prominence playing Kuppi in the movie Anandam directed by Ganesh Raj. The film revolved around a group of engineering students, friends and family members.

Visakh then went on to act in movies including Puthan Panam, Chunkz and Hrudayam.

