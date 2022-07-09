Malayalam
Dhruv issues clarification on Vikram's health. Appa is fine, he says

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 09, 2022 09:18 AM IST
Dhruv, Vikram
According to Dhruv, Vikram suffered a mild chest discomfort and was being treated for it. File photo
Topic | Entertainment News

Following reports that actor Vikram was hospitalised after suffering a heart attack,Vikram's son Dhruv who is also an actor, has issued a clarfication regarding his father's health. According to Dhruv, Vikram, who is admitted to a hospital in Chennai, had suffered a mild chest discomfort and was being treated for it.

He added that he was pained by the false reports regarding his father's health that was spreading among fans and well wishers.

The actor added that Vikram will be discharged from the hospital soon.

“Dear fans and wellwishers, Appa had mild chest discomfort and is being treated for the same. He did not have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumours to this effect. That being

said, we request you to give him and our family the privacy we need at this time. Chiyaan is fine now. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day. We hope this statement provides clarity and trust that the false rumours will be put to rest,” he added.  

Dhruv and Vikram were last seen together in the movie 'Mahaan'.

