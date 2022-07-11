''Kaduva' makers shamelessly altered events in my grandfather's life'

Prithviraj starrer ‘Kaduva’ finally hit the screens, after a long drawn legal tussle with Pala native Kuruvinalkunnel Jose aka Kuruvachan. Now, Jose’s grandson Jose Nelluvelil has revealed that the movie is mostly based on the life of his grandfather. After watching the film, Jose has posted a note on the social media, criticising the movie’s director Shaji Kailas and lead actor Prithviraj. Jose is the son of Kuruvachan’s eldest daughter.

“The incidents that had happened in the life of my grandfather Pala native Kuruvinalkunnel Kuruvachan are now ‘running’ successfully in the theatres as Prithviraj’s Kaduva (name changed to Kuriachan in the film). As they claim, the story of Kaduva was not born in the imagination of screenwriter Jinu Abraham. The older generation of Pala already knows this story. My grandfather’s efforts to prove that the movie has been taken from the incidents that had happened in life has been unsuccessful. Today, due to old age, he is too weak to continue this war.

I watched the movie yesterday. I was shocked how the director, screenwriter and everyone else who is associated with the movie had shamelessly altered the inexplicable cruelty that my family had suffered at the hands of late Joseph Thomas Vattavayalil (Joseph Chandy in the film), then Police IG. This brutal ‘war’ had begun when my mother was studying in class seven and my uncle was in kindergarten.

The row that began on IG Joseph Thomas Vattavayalil’s daughter’s death anniversary about a keyboard that he had gifted to the church, soon escalated into personal rivalry. The police officer had vandalised my grandfather’s bar, many a times and destroyed our orchards too. Moreover, he purchased the land behind our house and turned it into a graveyard. He sent goons to attack my grandfather in broad daylight and even revoked his gun licence without any warning. Moreover, he threw my grandfather in jail. More than fifty percent of the movie is about my grandfather’s life. Besides, they have added some masala stories and drama tropes to make the movie entertaining. Despite all these, the makers claim that the movie isn’t related to my grandfather’s life.

We have uploaded a series with just 12 episodes on Youtube for those who are interested in knowing the truth. Retired SP George Joseph who is my grandfather’s close friend and who had stood with him during the times of struggle explains everything in the series. In these videos, he speaks about the personality of Joseph Thomas Vattavayalil, the similarities that the movie has with my grandfather’s life and also about the difficulties that he had to face from the department just because he had supported his friend. All my grandfather wished was that the makers acknowledge that the movie’s screenplay is based on his life. Instead, Shaji Kailas and all the big stars in the movie were busy making statements in the interviews that such a person does not exist on this planet.

I am angry and disappointed that Malayalam cinema gains money and fame through untrue stories by exploiting helpless people. My grandfather Jose Kuruvinalkunnel is not the first person who was exploited like this. Prithviraj, I am ashamed of you.

PS: The characters in the movie like Kuriachan (Jose Kuruvinalkunnel), Joseph Chandy (Joseph Thomas Vattavayalil), Varkey sir – Teacher (Mathew sir), advocate Kora (Thomas) and Basil (Sabu George) are real people. The bar that is shown as Mariya in the movie is fact named Mayoora. My grandfather too has a black Ambassador car and a Mercedes Benz with the number W 123 as shown in the movie,” Jose wrote on social media.