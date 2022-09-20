This first look poster of 'Pallootty 90's Kids' will take you down memory lane

The first look poster of 'Pallotty 90's Kids', the first film produced by actor-director Sajid Yahiya under the banner of CinemaPranthan Productions, has been released. The story and direction of the film is by debutant Jithin Raj while the screenplay and dialogues are penned by Deepak Vasan.

Master Davinchi Santhosh and Master Neeraj Krishna will play the main characters while Arjun Ashokan and Balu Varghese will essay prominent roles in the film.

Niranjana Anoop, Saiju Kurup, Sudhi Koppa, Dinesh Prabhakar, Vineeth Thattil, Abu Valayakulam, Maria Prince Antony, Ajeesha and Uma will also be seen in the film. 'Saregama India' has acquired the distribution rights of the songs in 'Pallotty'. The music and background music is composed by Manikandan Ayyappa of 'Mexican Aparatha' fame. The songs in the film is composed by Suhail Koya. Jacob George is the executive producer of the film.

Filmed against the backdrop of the rural beauty of Palakkad, 'Pallotty 90's Kids' depicts a beautiful childhood and the essence of pure love and friendship between two children named Kannan and Unni.

National award-winning production designer Banglan who worked in films like 'Kammara Sambhavam' and 'Kurup' is also part of the project. Praveen Varma is the costume designer. Cinematography is handled by newcomer Sharon Srinivas. Editing is by Rohit V S Variyath and project design by Badusha. Sound mixing is by by Vishnu Sujathan while still cinematography is by Nidad KN. Abdu Valayamkulam is the casting director of the film.