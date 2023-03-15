Documentary on Puneeth Rajkumar's wildlife tour across Karnataka gets OTT release date

Bengaluru: Prime Video has announced the India streaming premiere of 'GG: Gandhadagudi – Journey of A True Hero,' a docu-feature starring ‘Karnataka Ratna, the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar along with award-winning wildlife photographer-filmmaker, Amoghavarsha, who is also the writer and director for this film.

Produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar under the banner of PRK Productions, in association with Mudskipper, and the music by B Ajaneesh Loknath, the docu-feature is an epic musical celebration of Karnataka. After winning audiences’ hearts in the theatres, viewers can now enjoy the late actor’s last project exclusively on Prime Video in India from March 17.

As a sweet treat to the late actor’s fans on his 48th birth anniversary, 'GG: Gandhadagudi – Journey of True Hero' gives a glimpse of the Puneeth Rajkumar’s zeal and love for nature and his native land. In the docu-feature, the Power Star actor Puneeth Rajkumar and filmmaker Amoghavarsha set out on a trip in the wilderness of India to capture the abundant wildlife, scenic beauty, water bodies, and the forgotten tales. The audience will get to experience seven different worlds - from thick rainforests to rocky scrublands, from mountains to oceans. It’s an experiential journey through India’s untouched lands like never before. Adding a personal touch, the feature gives interesting insight into Puneeth’s extraordinary lineage, his father, the legendary actor Dr Rajkumar.

Speaking about GG: Gandhadagudi’s streaming premiere on Prime Video, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar said, “The film was Appu’s dream project and he always wanted to do something about environmental conservation. The film was showered with an overwhelmingly positive response by Appu’s fans and audiences in Karnataka, and we felt it was a natural progression for the world to witness this beautiful journey. We are grateful to everyone who has supported us throughout the journey of this film. We have collaborated with Prime Video many times in the past and are thrilled that through our long-standing association we can take Appu’s last film to his fans and audiences across the country on his birth anniversary.”

Director Amoghavarsha added, “It was heartening to see Gandhadagudi and its unique experience receive historic positive reviews from across the world. Gandhadagudi is a window into the unseen, mystical India and showcases a unique eastern view of our relationship with nature. As a country of 1.4 billion+ people we still have the largest number of tigers and elephants roaming freely - and GG tries to answer this enigma. I’m extremely happy that the audience can journey with Puneeth and uncover, experience these never before seen wonders and a slice of his real, raw self. I am thrilled that through Prime Video the docu-feature will reach out to a wider audience in the country.”

Speaking about the composing for the film, music director, B Ajaneesh Loknath said, “GG is my first collaboration as a music director with Puneeth Rajkumar and I feel lucky to have worked on this special project. Composing for this music was extremely unique and integral to the docu-drama. I have incorporated a lot of folk tunes to elevate the experiential experience of the flora and fauna showcased in the film. With the film’s streaming premiere on Prime Video, I am glad that more audiences will be able to witness this beautiful immersive experience about Karnataka.”