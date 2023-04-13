Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

'Thuramukham' OTT release date out. Know where, when to watch the Nivin Pauly film

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 13, 2023 10:16 AM IST
The film opened to positive reviews in theatres last month. Movie poster | Video still
Topic | Entertainment News

'Thuramukham', based on K M Chidambaran's play of the same name, has locked it's OTT release date. Though it was not a commercial success, the film starring Nivin Pauly opened to positive reviews in theatres this March.

The movie revolves around the unjust 'chaapa' system, which existed in Mattancherry port. It also focuses on the struggles of the working class and the stark poverty that existed during those days. The movie is backed by powerful performances by Poornima Indrajith, Arjun Ashokan, Darshana Rajendran, Nimisha, Joju George, Indrajith and Sudev Nair, among others.

The film was slated for release last year, but got delayed due to several reasons. It was also one of Nivin Pauly's most anticipated releases till date.

RELATED ARTICLES

The film directed by Rajeev Ravi and written by Gopan Chidambaran, will start streaming on SonyLiv from April 28.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.