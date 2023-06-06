The funeral ceremony of mimicry artist and comedian Kollam Sudhi who died in a car mishap will be held at 2pm at Parakkamala Cemetery at Thottakad in Kottayam on Tuesday. The mortal remains, which were kept for public homage at Kakkanad in Ernakulam on Monday evening was brought to his residence on Tuesday morning and will be kept at the MD UP School at Ponganthanam at 10 am. People will also pay homage to him at Vakathanam Panchayat auditorium at 11am.

On Monday evening, hundreds paid their last respects to the comedian who became a household name after his appearance in the hit comedy show 'Star Magic'. He has also appeared in a couple of movies, while his most noticeable role was in 'Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan'.

Suresh Gopi and Suraj Venjaramoodu were among the actors who paid their last respects to the actor on Monday evening.

Sudhi had been residing at Vakathanam for the past five years since his marriage to his second wife Renu. The family recently shifted to a new house on rent recently. Sudhi is survived by two children.