Radikaa Sarathkumar meets Mohanlal, Suchitra in Singapore. Trio spend a lovely evening

Our Correspondent
Published: July 07, 2023 03:18 PM IST
Radikaa was last seen with Mohanlal in the film 'Ittymaani: Made in China'. Photo: Instagram | radikaasarathkumar
Topic | Entertainment News

Radikaa Sarathkumar’s selfie with Mohanlal and Suchitra is currently trending on social media. The veteran actor shared the photo on her social media handle with the caption- “An evening with Mohanlal and family.” Many of her colleagues from the industry commented on the photo.

They met in Singapore where Mohanlal and Suchitra were vacationing. Radikaa who is active in Malayalam and Tamil cinema last made an appearance in a Malayalam with Mohanlal in 'Ittymaani: Made in China.' Mohanlal and Radikaa are also a regular presence at the famous 80s actors reunion that occurs yearly.

Recently Radikaa along with her husband Sarath Kumar shared a selfie with Dileep and his family during a visit to Kerala.

