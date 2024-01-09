So strong yet so subtle: Gautham Menon praises 'Kaathal- The Core'

Jeo Baby's film 'Kaathal - The Core,' featuring Mammootty in the lead role, has not only garnered acclaim nationwide but has also resonated with audiences abroad. The emotional drama revolves around the life of Mathew Devassy, portrayed by Mammootty, a retired bank manager who ventures into local panchayat elections as an independent candidate. The storyline takes a stirring turn when Jyothika, essaying the role of Mathew's wife Omana Mathew, shocks everyone by filing for divorce, unveiling a revelation about Mathew's sexual orientation.

The film has been widely praised, with viewers expressing overwhelmingly positive sentiments. Among those commending the movie is director and actor Gautham Menon. Gautham Menon conveyed his admiration to actor Sudhi Kozhikode, who played the character Thankan in the film. In a text message, Menon expressed, "Hi Sudhi, I saw the film, and I really liked it. You've done really well too. It's such a strong film, and yet it is so subtle. I liked it a lot."

Grateful for the appreciation from Gautham Menon, Sudhi Kozhikode took to his social media platform, sharing a screenshot of the conversation. In his caption, Sudhi expressed his honour at receiving such praise from the esteemed director, further highlighting the film's strength and subtlety.