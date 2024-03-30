Actor Daniel Balaji loved playing the bad guy in films

Actor Daniel Balaji, who passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Friday night, loved playing the antagonist onscreen. The actor essayed villain roles opposite superstars in various South Indian movies. While in 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu', he played a powerful villain opposite Kamal Haasan, in 'Daddy Cool', he played a gangster who abducts C I Antony Simon's son Dhananjay.

In his interviews, Balaji said he loved playing villain roles and found good character roles 'too boring'. “Good guys never change. They follow a same pattern, which is different when you play a baddie,” he said in one of his interviews with The Times of India, over a decade ago.

Balaji was last seen in the film 'Ariyavan' in Kollywood. He also acted in several Telugu movies. In 'Kaakha Kaakha', directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, he played a cop with negative shades. Balaji's character in 'Polladavan' headlined by Dhanush received critical acclaim.

“RIP #DanielBalaji, the talented actor passed away an hour ago due to a heart attack. May his soul rest in peace. His voice and his performance in Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu, Polladhavan will never be forgotten,” wrote movie tracker Sreedhar Pillai.

Some netizens believe the actor's talent was not fully utilised and he was not given meaty roles in the later half of his career. The actor's sudden demise has left fans and family devastated. Several actors, directors and producers expressed grief over the actor's death.