Actress Anjali clears the air over incident with Nandamuri Balakrishna

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 31, 2024 04:09 PM IST
A controversy erupted when Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna was seen pushing actress Anjali away on stage during a promotional event for her upcoming film 'Gangs of Godavari'. The incident caused a social media frenzy, with users criticizing the superstar and demanding either a boycott of his films or an apology from him. It has led the actress to share a post to clear the air over the episode. Anjali took to her social media profile and posted, "I want to thank Balakrishna garu for gracing the 'Gangs of Godavari' pre-release event with his presence. I would like to express that Balakrishna garu and I have always maintained that we have mutual respect for each other and we share a great friendship from a long time."

She concluded by saying, "It was wonderful to share the stage with him again. @VishwakSenActor @vamsi84 @SitharaEnts #KrishnaChaitanya" Apparently, according to Anjali, Balakrishna and she were just having some fun on stage, but certain people read more into the superstar's action than was warranted. 'Gangs of Godavari' is an action drama film written and directed by Krishna Chaitanya, scheduled for theatrical release on May 31. Its star cast includes Vishwak Sen, Anjali, Neha Shetty, Nassar, and P. Sai Kumar.
