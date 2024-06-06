Ahaana Krishna's witty response to Instagram troll mocking father's election loss

Actress Ahaana Krishna recently shared a screenshot of a message she received through Instagram, mocking her father Krishnakumar’s defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. Despite the unsolicited nature of the query, the user received a quirky response from the actress.

The user sent a message to Ahaana saying, "achan pottiyallo," which roughly translates to "your father has lost," to which the actress replied, "ayinu," meaning "so?"

In Kollam, NK Premachandran continued his winning streak, while CPM’s M Mukesh came second. BJP candidate Krishnakumar finished third, securing 1,63,210 votes from the constituency. Ahaana had previously made it clear that she would openly support her father regardless of his political alignment.