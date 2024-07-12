Experience Manichithrathazhu in 4K; re-release date announced

The timeless Malayalam classic Manichithrathazhu, directed by Fazil and starring Suresh Gopi, Shobana, and Mohanlal, is set for a grand re-release on 17 August 2024. The film has been remastered into a 4K version with Dolby Atmos sound, promising an enhanced cinematic experience for audiences. Initially released in 1993, Manichithrathazhu is considered one of the finest psychological thrillers in Indian cinema.

In a post shared on Instagram, the distributors of the film announced, "Evergreen classic #Manichitrathazhu re-releasing in Kerala by #E4Entertainment on Aug 17th. Experience your favourite movie in theatres with 4K Dolby Atmos. #Mohanlal #Fazil #SureshGopi #Shobana #SwargachitraAppachan."

Directed by Fazil, the movie follows the story of Nakulan (played by Suresh Gopi) and Ganga (played by Shobana), who return to their hometown and move into their ancestral home, a mansion believed to be haunted. Mohanlal plays the role of Dr. Sunny Joseph, a psychiatrist.