The much-awaited Mazhavil Entertainment Award 2024 is all set to be telecast on Mazhavil Manorama from 7pm on Saturday and Sunday. A wide array of programmes will be showcased at the event, held jointly by the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA). Mohanlal along with a team of 17 artists, including Aparna Balamurali and Anarkali Marikar will delight the audience with some soulful renditions at the event. Mamitha Baiju, Ganapathi, Mahima Nambiar, Saniya Iyappan, Shamna Kasim, Nikhila Vima, Shane Nigam will participate in a slew of dance events.

Ramesh Pisharody, Rimi Tomy and Arya will host the event, while actors Jayaram, Lal, Manoj K Jayan, Biju Menon, Kunchacko Boban, Joju George, Asif Ali, Amala Paul, Shane Nigam and producers Anto Joseph, G Sureshkumar, among others will present the awards at the event. Edavela Babu is the show director. The presence of veteran actor Jagathy Sreekumar who enthralled the Malayali audience with his performances over the past few decades at the awards is the highlight of the function.

Mollywood superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal will present the Ultimate Entertainer Award to Jagathy. The event is sponsored by Malabar Gold and Diamonds.