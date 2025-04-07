Yesterday marked the 99th birth anniversary of Prem Nazir, Malayalam cinema’s evergreen romantic hero. Over a film career spanning 38 years, Nazir played the lead role in an astounding 781 films—a feat that remains unmatched.

When Chirayinkeezhu Abdul Khader entered the world of Malayalam cinema, it was Thikkurissy Sukumaran Nair who gave him the screen name Prem Nazir. At the time, little did Thikkurissy know that this renaming would go on to redefine the course of Malayalam film history.

The 1952 release 'Vishappinte Vili' was a turning point for Nazir, catapulting him to stardom. His unique acting style and captivating screen presence—something the audience hadn’t seen before—quickly made him a household name.

Nazir brought an unmatched sense of youthful charm to Malayalam cinema, especially through the 1950s and '60s. He went on to play the hero in nearly 700 films, acted opposite more than 80 leading ladies—from Miss Kumari to Ambika—and starred alongside Sheela in approximately 130 films alone.

Holder of two Guinness World Records, Prem Nazir is fondly remembered as Malayalam cinema’s eternal spring. Beyond acting, he was also deeply passionate about literature and music. In recognition of his immense contribution to the arts, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1983.