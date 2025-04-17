The Prithviraj-directed blockbuster 'Empuraan' has locked its OTT release date, almost a month after it hit theatres. The film starring Mohanlal generated a lot of hype during its release, becoming the first Malayalam film to gross over Rs 250 crore in worldwide collections.

'Empuraan', however, landed in trouble after right-wing outfits claimed that the film portrayed a Hindutva leader in a negative light, while it also took offense to the portrayal of the Godhra riots. Nearly a week after the political controversy erupted, the film underwent 24 cuts. Notable changes included renaming the main villain from Balraj Bajrangi to Baldev, removing Central Minister Suresh Gopi's name from the thank-you card, and muting references to the NIA. The makers also had to change the scene where a vehicle is seen passing through a background containing religious symbols.

Initially, the Censor Board had only suggested three cuts in the film. Mohanlal, who plays Khureshi Abraam in the film, later apologised for causing distress to people whom he holds dear through the themes in the film. The movie will start streaming on Jio Hotstar from April 24.