Actor Vincy, who filed a formal complaint against actor Shine Tom Chacko hopes that her decision to name the person who used drugs and misbehaved with her on film sets will bring changes in Mollywood. "No one should misbehave on the film sets again. I am not seeking justice, only change. I cannot reverse whatever has happened to me," she told Manorama News.

The state award-winning actor also stated that she was not willing to discuss the artist's name in front of the media. "The issue happened within the film sets and I believe the investigation and solution should take place there. I am not lodging a formal complaint with the police," she said. She added that various film organisations reached out to her and offered their support after she shared her experience on Instagram.

Vincy, who has won the Kerala State Film Award for her work in 'Rekha', had opened up about her ordeal with the actor during a film shoot. Though she refused to name the actor in the video, the actor filed a formal complaint naming the accused in an email to the Kerala Film Chamber.

Film Chamber general secretary Saji Nanthiyattu said they received Vincy's formal complaint on Wednesday night. He added a committee, comprising representatives from various film bodies, will hold a meeting on Monday to decide the course of action against the actor.