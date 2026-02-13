When Netflix unveiled its much-anticipated Tamil thriller series 'Legacy', starring R Madhavan and Nimisha Sajayan, fans were immediately drawn to the gripping storyline and stellar cast. But keen-eyed cinephiles noticed something else: the show’s cinematographer is a young Malayali from Kochi named Vishnu TR. At just 27, Vishnu has landed one of the biggest OTT projects in India, a feat that, on paper, seems improbable for someone with a modest film background.

“I was only 25 when I started working on the project,” Vishnu recalls. “Right after school, I applied to every film-related opportunity I could find. Then I got to assist Jomon T John. During Covid, I directed a short film that was distributed by Dulquer Salmaan. That was a turning point. After that, people started reaching out to me.”

Yet, the path to 'Legacy' was anything but smooth. Despite early opportunities, many projects slipped through his fingers. “A lot of projects came my way, but I couldn’t take them, some because of lack of experience, some because of my age,” Vishnu explains. “Eventually, I got a comedy-drama series, 'Priyapettavan Piyush', produced by Karikku. That felt like a breakthrough, but even after that, people were hesitant. They doubted if I could handle a film. Then another Karikku project, 'Porul', came along. That one worked for me. After 'Porul', people started noticing my work, and I realised I needed to focus on projects that truly mattered.”

It was in September 2024 that the call arrived which would change his trajectory. “Editor Shafique Mohamed Ali called me. They were doing a big project with Madhavan, and the cinematographer who was supposed to join didn’t work out. They were looking for someone new. Honestly, I thought I’d never get it,” Vishnu says.

The twist? The 'Legacy director', Charukesh Sekar, had first crossed paths with Vishnu years earlier. “Back when I was in 11th or 12th, I had assisted the DoP during a recce shoot for Charukesh’s debut movie. So when he heard from Shafique, he was surprised to see how my work had evolved over eight years. He already had my number, so he asked me to come aboard and read the material.”

Vishnu didn’t waste a moment. Despite knowing little about the cast or plot, he presented a detailed look book for the first episode. “I created a vision for how the show should look, down to the smallest details. They were impressed. Netflix was also very happy and convinced I could deliver.”

For Vishnu, preparation is everything. “I believe in pre-production. I decide how each frame should look and how lighting interacts with the sets. Sets are for the director and actors; my job is to make their vision come alive,” he explains. Despite the high-profile project, he remained grounded. “I kept reminding myself that I could be replaced at any moment. Everyone else—from Madhavan to Karthik Subbaraj—was a big name. So I did a lot of homework before stepping onto the set.”

The series’ massive budget posed its own challenges. “For my department alone, the budget was huge. But in Kerala, for an entire series, the lighting budget would barely match a single day on Legacy. The challenge wasn’t having money, it was using it wisely,” he says.

Collaboration with the cast was another learning curve. Vishnu speaks warmly about the experience: “Madhavan sir was incredibly supportive. He knew this was my debut project, and every day he would compliment and encourage me. He valued my ideas, and working with him was a masterclass in professionalism. The rest of the cast—Gautham Karthik, Gulshan Devaiah, Abhishek Banerjee—they were all super supportive too. The environment allowed me to focus on doing my best work.”

Vishnu’s love for storytelling and visuals traces back to his school days in Kerala. “I’ve always wanted to be part of movies. I started with wildlife photography. After 10th grade, I bought a DSLR and began experimenting. Eventually, I enrolled in Neo Film School in Kochi. Nimisha Sajayan was there too, so we knew each other from that time,” he recalls.

Being the youngest in the batch at 17 presented its own hurdles. “Everyone else was older, so initially I faced some struggles. But I never doubted myself. I graduated as the best cinematographer, which gave me the chance to showcase my skills to Jomon T John. He advised me not to focus solely on assisting but on shooting independently. He said it would be difficult initially, but I’d get there. In the meantime, I did ads and other small projects. But I always kept my eyes on films.”

“It’s been a journey of small steps, each one important,” he reflects. “Every short film, every series, every ad taught me something. By the time 'Legacy' came along, I was ready to take it on fully.”