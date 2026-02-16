Actor Trisha has slammed the remarks made by a Tamil Nadu political leader for his statements linking her to actor-politician Vijay. The actor posted a legal communique in the wake of Tamil Nadu BJP chief Naina Nagentran’s remarks, calling them ‘distasteful and inappropriate.’

The actor's legal team stated that Trisha never expected such remarks from a ‘person holding a high stature’ in the state's political space. Naina is also a legislator, representing Tirunelveli Assembly constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The communique emphasised that Trisha has continuously maintained a neutral stand regarding politics in the past and continues to do so in the present.

ADVERTISEMENT

The controversy erupted after Naina Nagenthran, while commenting on Vijay's political entry and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), made a personal reference to Trisha that was widely circulated on social media. The legal notice, which Trisha posted on Instagram account with a ‘disrespect should and always will be called out’, requested that the actor's name not be drawn into matters that do not concern her.

Naina had come under attack from various quarters, including DMK deputy general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi for his remarks. Earlier in the day, Nagenthran had claimed he never meant to hurt anyone, while talking to reporters in Madurai. Vijay and Trisha have starred in a number of Tamil hits, including 'Ghilli'. The statement, also noted that Trisha ‘wishes to be defined" solely by her professional work in cinema rather than any alleged political alignment. It called for responsibility and equanimity from those in public positions, asserting that personal lives should not be the subject of public discourse.