In the 1993 political thriller 'Sthalathe Prathana Payyans', Jagadish's character Gopalakrishnan is an accidental politician. His character, a newspaperman-turned Home Minister, is designed to be a pawn in a larger scheme. Jagadish delivers a masterclass in stirring dialogue delivery, unleashing Renji Panikker's gunpowder-loaded lines crafted to move the masses. The moments are unabashedly filmy, but heroic. Two decades later, Jagadish contested from Pathanapuram in the 2016 assembly elections as the Congress candidate. The result was not even remotely heroic; he lost by over 24,000 votes. It was yet another instance of on-screen charm failing to connect with the masses. Political parties never cease to believe, though, wondering what if they worked their magic.

The list for the Kerala assembly elections this time is telling. Ramesh Pisharody has been fielded by the Indian National Congress in Palakkad, while Twenty20, an NDA ally, has nominated actors across constituencies — Lakshmipriya in Perumbavoor, Anjali Nair in Tripunithura and Veena Nair in Ettumanoor.

Notably, many of these candidates have been fielded in key, high-profile constituencies, signalling a strategic attempt to test the pull of familiar screen faces in politically significant battlegrounds.

On the surface, this renewed reliance on actors may seem like a familiar electoral tactic, one that banks on visibility and public recall. But Kerala’s political history suggests that the journey from screen to ballot box is far from straightforward.

The intersection of cinema and politics in Kerala dates back decades, though it has never quite mirrored the sweeping success seen in neighbouring states. One of the earliest instances of a film personality entering electoral politics was Ramu Kariat, the acclaimed director of Chemmeen, who was elected to the Assembly in 1964 from Nattika as an independent supported by Communist parties. His victory remains significant, not just as a milestone, but as an early indication that success required more than cinematic fame.

Over the years, several actors have flirted with politics, but many stopped short of fully committing. Even the legendary Prem Nazir, often described as an ambivalent Congress supporter, hesitated to enter the electoral fray.

The few successes that followed only reinforced this pattern. Actor Innocent won the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Chalakudy as an independent backed by the Left Democratic Front, defeating senior Congress leader PC Chacko. His victory was widely seen as an exception rather than the rule, shaped as much by political backing as by personal popularity.

ADVERTISEMENT

For every success story, there have been multiple unsuccessful attempts. Actors such as Murali, who contested on a CPI(M) ticket, failed to make an electoral impact. In more recent elections, names like Dharmajan Bolgatty, and Krishna Kumar entered the fray with considerable visibility but were unable to secure victories at the time. Earlier too, actors such as Jagadish and Devan contested elections without success.

These repeated setbacks point to a consistent trend. Recognition, even when widespread, does not automatically translate into trust at the ballot box. Kerala’s electorate, shaped by decades of ideological engagement between fronts like the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front, tends to prioritise party structures, grassroots engagement, and political continuity over celebrity appeal.

Despite this broader pattern, a few actor-politicians have managed to sustain themselves, offering insight into what works in Kerala’s political landscape.

Among the most notable is KB Ganesh Kumar. First elected in 2001 from Pathanapuram, he has remained a consistent political presence in the state. His success is often attributed not to his film career, but to his political lineage and sustained constituency work. As the son of veteran R Balakrishna Pillai, Ganesh Kumar entered politics with a strong organisational backing and a clear understanding of electoral dynamics.

A similar trajectory can be seen in Mukesh, who won from Kollam in 2016 and retained the seat in 2021. His victories were closely tied to party support and broader electoral trends rather than individual stardom. In both cases, success came from embedding themselves within the political system rather than relying on celebrity status.

Then there is the case of Suresh Gopi, which perhaps best illustrates the importance of persistence. After losing the 2021 Assembly election, he went on to win the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Thrissur by a significant margin, marking a historic breakthrough for the BJP in Kerala. His victory was not instantaneous; it followed sustained grassroots work and efforts to build trust across communities. The turnaround underscored a crucial lesson: in Kerala, electoral success must be earned over time.

Despite this track record, parties continue to field actors. The answer lies partly in visibility. Actors bring instant recognition, media attention, and a ready-made public connect that traditional candidates may lack. In an increasingly competitive political environment, this visibility can help parties cut through the noise.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is also a deeper shift at play. Some may argue that parties are attempting to compensate for a perceived decline in the credibility of conventional politicians by introducing fresh, recognisable faces. In this context, actors are seen as candidates who can attract attention and potentially mobilise voters who might otherwise remain disengaged.

Twenty20’s decision to field multiple film and television personalities reflects this thinking. The party has maintained that these candidates were chosen after careful consideration and that their public appeal makes them effective representatives. Yet, the risk remains the same: without political grounding, popularity alone may not be enough.

Kerala’s resistance to celebrity-driven politics becomes clearer when seen alongside its neighbouring states. In Tamil Nadu, the relationship between cinema and politics has historically been far more seamless. Figures like J Jayalalithaa and MG Ramachandran successfully transformed their film careers into powerful political legacies. Their fan bases evolved into loyal vote banks, creating a model where stardom and political authority reinforced each other.

That legacy continues to influence the state’s political culture, with actors like Vijay signalling political ambitions. In Tamil Nadu, the line between fan and voter is often blurred, with cinema shaping political identity in a way that Kerala has largely resisted.

Kerala, by contrast, offers a counter-narrative. Here, political awareness, ideological alignment, and party loyalty play a far greater role in determining electoral outcomes. Cinema may shape public imagination, but it does not easily dictate political choices.

The deliberate distance of superstars

Perhaps the clearest reflection of this reality is the consistent decision of Malayalam cinema’s biggest stars to stay away from electoral politics. Both Mammootty and Mohanlal, despite their immense popularity, have chosen not to contest elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their restraint is not accidental. Entering politics in Kerala carries the risk of polarisation and public scrutiny that can erode carefully built, cross-sectional appeal. By remaining politically neutral they have managed to sustain their standing across diverse audiences.