Mohanlal-starrer ‘Drishyam 3’ is one of the most anticipated Mollywood releases of the year. Although the makers had initially planned to release the film on April 3, recent reports suggest it may not hit theatres as scheduled. Industry sources indicate that the release could be postponed due to unrest in West Asia following the Iran–US–Israel conflict.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers so far. Industry trackers A B George and Sreedhar Pillai have also shared updates on their official X handles, with George suggesting that the film might be pushed to May or June. Though Onmanorama tried to reach out to ‘Drishyam 3’ director Jeethu Joseph, he is yet to respond.

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If these speculations turn out to be true, the delay could benefit B Unnikrishnan’s upcoming film Prathichaya, which is set to release on March 26. The film stars Nivin Pauly, Sharafudheen, Balachandra Menon, and Harisree Ashokan.

The ongoing conflict has had an impact on the Malayalam film industry, which had lined up several major releases in the first half of 2026. Despite the challenges, some big-budget films, such as ‘Aadu 3,’ have proceeded with their release plans. Notably, Aadu 3 reportedly collected nearly ₹7 crore worldwide on its opening day.