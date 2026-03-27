The spy action thriller Dhurandhar The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, has crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark at the global box office within its first week in theatres. According to figures released by the makers, the film’s worldwide gross stands at ₹1,088 crore, making it one of the fastest Indian films to reach the milestone.

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film opened to strong numbers over its first weekend and continued to hold steady through the weekdays. The makers reported a worldwide collection of ₹466 crore over the opening weekend, followed by daily grosses of ₹64 crore on Monday, ₹58 crore on Tuesday, ₹49 crore on Wednesday and ₹53 crore on Thursday.

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In India, the film has earned a net collection of ₹690 crore in its first eight days. The total gross from domestic markets is reported to be ₹814 crore, while overseas territories have contributed an additional ₹274 crore, pushing the global total past the ₹1,000 crore mark.

The film’s opening weekend alone accounted for a significant portion of its total earnings, with a reported global gross of ₹761 crore. The strong start, combined with sustained weekday collections, has helped the film maintain momentum in its first week of release. Trade observers note that consistent weekday performance is often seen as an indicator of positive audience reception and repeat viewership.

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Dhurandhar The Revenge is the second instalment in the Dhurandhar franchise and continues the story introduced in the earlier film. Positioned as a large-scale spy action thriller, the sequel has been released across multiple markets, contributing to its substantial overseas collections.

The film has also been credited with registering one of the biggest opening weekends for an Indian title and strong first-day global numbers, although independent trade verification of some records is still awaited. Box office tracking in India often varies across sources, and final certified figures typically emerge over time.