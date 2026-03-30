With Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 no longer arriving as planned, the first week of April has taken on a different shape at the Kerala box office, leaving Vaazha 2 to lead the weekend’s Malayalam releases. The youth-centric sequel, which was initially set to clash with the highly anticipated crime thriller, will now open alongside a mix of films from other industries, including the Tamil action drama Leader and A24’s romantic comedy The Drama, creating an unexpectedly diverse theatrical lineup for audiences this week.

Carmeni Selvam (April 3)

The upcoming Tamil film, produced by Arun Rangarajulu under the Pathway Productions banner and directed by Ram Chakri, is set to release next week with Samuthirakani in the lead. Filmmaker-actor Gautham Vasudev Menon plays a key role in the film, which also features Lakshmi Priya and Abhinaya in important supporting parts, bringing together a cast known for their strong performances in character-driven roles.

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Vaazha 2 (April 2)

Serving as a follow-up to 2024’s Vaazha – Biopic of a Billion Boys, the new film revisits the lives of its central characters as they navigate college life, friendships and the chaos that comes with it. The trailer suggests a blend of light-hearted comedy and emotional beats, with moments of nostalgia threaded throughout the narrative. The sequel also brings back several familiar faces who had brief appearances in the first film. Hashir, Ajin Joy, Vinayak and Alan Bin Siraj return in more prominent roles, with the ensemble cast further expanded to include actors Biju Kuttan, Sudheesh and Vijay Babu.

Leader (April 3)

Legend Saravanan is set to return to theatres on April 3 with Leader, marking his second outing after his debut film The Legend, generated widespread online attention and a niche fan following in 2022. Directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, known for films such as Ethir Neechal and Garudan, the upcoming film appears to aim for a bigger commercial scale, with its trailer showcasing stylised action and heightened drama. Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Shaam, Andrea, Payal Rajput and Lal, Leader will test whether the curiosity and social media buzz that surrounded Saravanan’s first film can translate into sustained theatrical interest this time around.

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The Drama (April 3)

Independent studio A24 has scheduled the release of its upcoming romantic comedy The Drama for April 3, 2026, bringing together Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in a film written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, best known for Dream Scenario. While specific plot details remain under wraps, the story is understood to centre on a relationship that takes an unexpected turn in the lead-up to a wedding.