Pathanamthitta: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is under the control of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while reiteraterating CPM-BJP deal in the state. He was addressing a UDF public rally in Ranni.

"We are fighting an election against the LDF, which is fully supported by the BJP. On one side is the UDF and on the other is a CPM-BJP combination," he said.

“BJP knows that if it is in power in Delhi, then any LDF government in Kerala is fully under its control. The first proof of this is that those who fight the BJP are attacked and threatened. I myself have been attacked and have 36 cases against me. There is no such attack on the Chief Minister of Kerala by the BJP,” Gandhi said, alleging a BJP-CPM nexus.

He claimed that the BJP wants to prevent the UDF from coming to power in Kerala and believes the LDF does not pose a threat to it.

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“Everybody knows the LDF government is corrupt. Yet, it is not facing pressure from any probe,” he added.

The Congress MP also sharply criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly ignoring the Sabarimala gold scam, in which LDF leaders are facing charges. He declared that those who had looted Lord Ayyappa’s gold would be punished when UDF comes to power.

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“Like Donald Trump controls Modi, Modi controls your Chief Minister. Pinarayi Vijayan is controlled by his corruption. The LDF does not behave like a Left front in Kerala. It is no longer a Left government, but a corporate-funded one,” he said.

Training his guns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the PM “fled Parliament” when he raised corruption allegations against the Adani Group. He further claimed that US authorities would arrest Gautam Adani if he travelled to the country. According to Rahul, Modi has never spoken against Donald Trump to avoid potential legal trouble related to corruption.

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“I have spoken in detail about how the Prime Minister is compromised by Donald Trump. Everyone knows that there are still 3.5 million files related to Epstein that remain undisclosed, and everyone knows whose names are in them. Donald Trump publicly humiliates PM Modi, saying, ‘I can destroy Narendra Modi’s career anytime I want’… He is absolutely right,” he said.

He further alleged that Modi had opened up the entire agriculture sector to American farmers while arguing that the US exercises significant control over India’s economy. He also claimed that India needs permission to purchase oil from other countries.

Rahul Gandhi also announced the UDF’s five guarantees including free journey for women in KSRTC buses, health insurance scheme, financial aid for women while seeking votes for the front at the rally.