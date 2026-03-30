A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Kerala High Court seeking the construction of a stronger tetrapod-backed seawall along the Vypin coast in Ernakulam to protect residents from sea intrusion and coastal erosion ahead of the monsoon.

The plea, filed by nine residents of Njarakkal and Nayarambalam villages, also seeks directions to ensure proper maintenance of the existing seawall.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M on March 26 directed the State's Irrigation Department to file a report on the issues raised. "The Irrigation Department shall file a report with regard to the grievances raised by the petitioners concerning the seawall at Njarakkal and Nayarambalam," the court said.

The matter is scheduled to be heard on April 1. The court has also asked the Nayarambalam and Njarakkal grama panchayats to file affidavits addressing the concerns highlighted in the petition. The petitioners said that although a seawall exists along the coast, parts of it are frequently damaged or washed away during heavy rains and strong waves.

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They said this has led to repeated displacement during the monsoon, with residents being forced to move to temporary relief camps or relatives' homes. Despite repeated representations, no permanent solution has been implemented, the plea added.

"During every rainy season, there are sea incursions, forcing residents to evacuate their homes and move to temporary rehabilitation camps or relatives' houses. Their daily lives are severely affected," the petition stated.

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The plea further said that, apart from maintaining the existing seawall, additional coastal protection measures, including the installation of tetrapods and the construction of groynes, are necessary to reduce sea intrusion and erosion along the Njarakkal and Nayarambalam coast.

Tetrapods are large, four-legged concrete structures placed along shorelines and breakwaters to dissipate wave energy. Their design allows water to flow around them, reducing the force exerted on coastal barriers and helping stabilise the shoreline.

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The petitioners argued that strengthening the seawall with such structures would help mitigate wave impact during the monsoon and prevent further erosion. They also claimed that tetrapod-based seawalls are a scientifically proven and effective method to prevent sea incursions and coastal erosion, citing their implementation in Chellanam grama panchayat.

The plea seeks details on the maintenance status of the existing seawall, measures taken by the State to protect coastal residents during the monsoon, and periodic updates on the progress of the proposed strengthening work.

(With Barc&Bench inputs)