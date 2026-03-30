ANCHAL: Motorists speeding along the Bypass Road at night now have more to watch out for than stray dogs, as wild boars have begun appearing along the stretch, raising fears of accidents.

Vehicles that collide with wild boars crossing the road risk losing control and overturning. In addition, motorists could face legal consequences if the animals are killed in such incidents.

Wild boars have begun frequenting the area in recent days, moving both in groups and alone. They often hide in bushes and marshy patches along the roadside and may even turn aggressive if startled or accidentally confronted.

Under the prevailing circumstances, they cannot be culled, as the government has taken custody of the firearms of empanelled shooters due to the ongoing election. The weapons will be returned only after the model code of conduct is lifted.