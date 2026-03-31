Days after announcing his decision to contest from both the Perambur and Tiruchi East constituencies in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, actor-turned-politician Vijay filed his nomination from Perambur on March 30, submitting a detailed election affidavit that offers a rare glimpse into his personal wealth, family assets and financial dealings.

According to the affidavit, Vijay has declared total assets worth ₹603.20 crore, making him one of the wealthiest candidates in the fray. The disclosure includes his movable and immovable assets, bank deposits, jewellery, vehicles, and loans extended to family members and associates.

Movable assets form the largest share

A major portion of Vijay’s wealth is held in movable assets, which he has declared at ₹404.58 crore. Movable assets refer to items that can be easily transferred or converted into cash, such as bank deposits, fixed deposits, vehicles, jewellery and cash in hand. Of this amount, over ₹320 crore is parked in bank accounts alone, making deposits the single largest component of his movable wealth. He has also declared ₹2 lakh in cash, while his children’s bank accounts together hold around ₹4 lakh.

The actor also disclosed ownership of 883 grams of gold and silver articles worth about ₹15 lakh, while his wife Sangeetha holds significantly larger jewellery assets, including 3,132 grams of gold, 2 kg of silver, and 134.91 carats of diamonds.

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Significant fixed deposits in wife’s name

The affidavit shows that Vijay has made substantial financial investments in his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s name. These include:

₹25 crore fixed deposit in Indian Bank

₹40 crore fixed deposit in Axis Bank

₹20 crore fixed deposit in HDFC Bank

Sangeetha has declared total assets of ₹15.76 crore, including ₹15.51 crore in movable assets and ₹25 lakh in immovable property. Her personal bank balance stands at ₹10.43 crore.

Real estate holdings spread across Tamil Nadu

Vijay’s immovable assets are valued at ₹198.62 crore. The properties include agricultural land in Kodaikanal as well as multiple residential and commercial properties across Chennai.

He owns 10 houses located in areas such as Neelankarai, Urur, Mylapore, Padur, Korattur, Saligramam, and Sholinganallur.

Fleet of luxury and personal vehicles

The actor-politician has also declared a collection of high-value vehicles with a combined estimated worth of ₹7.45 crore. His fleet includes:

A Toyota Lexus, valued at nearly ₹3 crore

Two BMW cars

A Toyota Vellfire

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Loans and financial advances to family and associates

While Vijay declared zero liabilities and no pending dues, the affidavit reveals that he has extended substantial loans and advances to family members and close associates.

He reported lending:

₹12.60 crore to his wife Sangeetha

₹3.02 crore to his father, filmmaker SA Chandrasekar

₹8.78 lakh to his son Jason Sanjay

₹4.60 lakh to his daughter Divya Sasha

₹8.71 lakh to his mother Shoba Sekar

He has also lent ₹3 crore to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam general secretary N Anand, ₹20 crore each to ALP Antonious Britto and the Kokilambal Educational Trust, and ₹5.84 crore to the Vidya Charitable Trust.

Income and financial profile

In his income tax returns for the financial year 2024-25, Vijay reported a total income of ₹184.53 crore, with earnings primarily coming from self-employment, interest income, and rental income from properties.