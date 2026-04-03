In Malayalam cinema, 2026 is shaping up to be the year of the sequel. What was once approached with caution, often seen as either a safe extension of a hit or a risky revisit of a fading property, is now emerging as a defining trend. With Aadu 3 setting the tone with a strong theatrical run, a slate of follow-ups including Vaazha 2, Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam and the much-anticipated Drishyam 3 are either in theatres or gearing up for release.

Sequels, by their nature, carry a certain weight. They inherit the expectations of the original, the attachment of audiences, and the constant scrutiny of whether they justify their existence. But the success of Aadu 3 appears to have shifted that dynamic. More than just a box office win, it has given filmmakers confidence that audiences are willing to embrace continuity, even when it comes with change.

For director Krishnadas Murali, who helms Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam, that shift has been reassuring. “Of course, the success of Aadu 3 is a matter of joy. More than just being a sequel, it shows that audiences are willing to stay invested even when there is a shift in genre. That is what its success signifies. Aadu 3 took a big leap in terms of genre, and Mohiniyattam also does something similar. So the fact that people accepted that film makes us hopeful that the genre shift in ours will not be an issue. Initially, I was worried that viewers might come in expecting something similar to Bharathanatyam, which was a feel-good film, whereas Mohiniyattam is a crime comedy. Now, there is a sense of relief,” he said.

That concern is not unfounded. One of the biggest challenges with sequels lies in balancing familiarity with reinvention. For Murali, the pressure is compounded by the fact that Bharathanatyam did not succeed in theatres during its initial run, finding its audience only later through OTT.

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“There is definitely some tension because Bharathanatyam did not work in theatres. This is not a case of building on a proven box office success. There is always the possibility of people asking why a sequel was needed at all. But we are confident about the final product,” he said.

Interestingly, it was this delayed appreciation that prompted the sequel in the first place. “A lot of people told me they had missed the film in theatres and discovered it later on OTT. That made me think there was scope for a second part. At the same time, I did not want to approach it as a forced continuation. I had always wanted to tell a story set within a family with a darker, more humorous tone. That is when I felt it could work with the same family from Bharathanatyam,” he added. The film, he clarified, continues the narrative world of the original, but places its characters in a distinctly different tonal space.

If Murali’s approach reflects careful calibration, Vaazha 2 director Savin Sa’s perspective captures the emotional stakes involved. Even as the film opened to a positive response, he acknowledged the anxiety that precedes any sequel.

“It is encouraging to see more sequels being made. Audiences already have a connection with the original, and this is also a time when sequels are being appreciated more. But that does not make it easier. A sequel comes with its own set of challenges,” he said.

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Having worked as an associate director on the first Vaazha, Savin Sa had early insight into the story’s potential to expand. That familiarity appears to have informed his confidence in taking the narrative forward. He also emphasised the collaborative nature of the process, pointing to the support of the team, including actors Hashir, Alan, Vinayak and Ajin, as a key factor in shaping the film.

The ripple effect of Aadu 3’s success extends beyond filmmakers. Exhibitors, too, are seeing it as a sign of renewed audience interest. Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala president K Vijayakumar had noted earlier that the film provided a much-needed morale boost to theatre owners, demonstrating that audiences are still willing to return to cinemas when the content resonates.

What emerges from these conversations is a shift in how sequels are being conceived. They are no longer just extensions built on past success, but opportunities to rework tone, explore new genres, and re-engage audiences who may have discovered these stories in different ways, from theatres to streaming platforms.

At the same time, the pressure to deliver remains intact. If anything, it has evolved. Filmmakers are now navigating not just expectations tied to the original, but also a more discerning audience that is open to experimentation but quick to question it.