Mohanlal is returning to radio drama after a long gap, lending his voice to Akashvani’s ‘Akhila Kerala Radio Drama Festival 2026’ in what marks a notable reappearance in a medium he last worked in years ago. This time, the actor is part of two productions across the Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi stations, bringing one of Malayalam cinema’s most recognisable voices back to a format that depends entirely on sound and performance rather than screen presence.

At the Thiruvananthapuram station, Mohanlal voices the central character Ashokan in ‘Daivathin Manamaru Kandu’, written by Jayaraj Mitra. The play is part of the nine-day festival organised jointly by Akashvani Kerala stations, which runs from May 10 to 18, with daily broadcasts scheduled at 9.30 pm and repeat telecasts at 1 pm the following day. Listeners can tune in through Akashvani stations across Kerala or the NewsOnAir app.

Speaking to Onmanorama, Ruby, who heads the drama section at Akashvani Thiruvananthapuram, said the idea of bringing Mohanlal on board emerged as the festival returned after a pandemic-induced break.

‘We have been conducting the Akhila Kerala Radio Drama Festival for years, but there was a break after Covid. When we decided to restart it this time, we thought of Mohanlal sir,’ she said.

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According to her, the process of bringing him into the project involved an unusually detailed exchange.

‘When we first contacted him, he asked for the script. He then requested the audio track so he could understand the rhythm of the other character as well. The play has two key elements, a tree and Ashokan. He wanted to hear both sides to understand the emotional balance,’ Ruby explained.

Mohanlal eventually agreed to take part in both the Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi productions. Ruby recalled that even during his visit in February, when he was unwell with a throat infection, he remained deeply involved in the process.

‘He came during the Pongala season but was not well. Around the same time, Kochi station had also approached him, and he agreed to do both plays,’ she said.

What stood out for the team, she added, was the actor’s attention to detail in a medium that depends entirely on voice modulation and timing.

‘He would constantly ask how the director envisioned each moment. Despite being such a senior actor, he kept saying, “I am an actor, I will do as you want”. After every take, he would ask if it was okay and record multiple variations of the same line, each with a different emotional tone so we could choose,’ Ruby said.

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His preparation extended to the textual elements of the play as well. ‘There were portions involving poetry and shlokas. He would practise until the rhythm matched perfectly. Even while reciting slokas, he would ask us to correct him if needed. It was like watching someone treat the craft with complete humility and focus,’ she added.

Ruby also spoke of a small personal moment during the recording that left an impression on the team. Her seven-year-old daughter had gifted Mohanlal a handmade bracelet during the visit.

‘We were unsure how he would react. But he smiled, said he had been looking for something like that, and wore it immediately. It felt surreal,’ she recalled.

Written by Jayaraj Mitra, ‘Daivathin Manamaru Kandu’ takes its title from a line in a classical sloka. The writer explained that the phrase carries philosophical weight rooted in uncertainty.

‘It refers to a story about a beetle that enters a lotus flower to drink nectar. As evening falls, the flower closes, and the beetle assumes it will escape the next morning. But before that can happen, the flower is crushed by an elephant. It is about not knowing the mind of God,’ he said.

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The radio play itself uses this idea as a thematic anchor for a contemporary narrative. ‘It is set against the backdrop of a landslide and looks at how land has been exploited and destroyed over time. A tree becomes a silent witness to these changes. At the centre is Ashokan, who comes to the tree intending to end his life. The story unfolds through their conversation,’ Jayaraj said.

He added that the script came into being after Ruby approached him for a production suitable for the festival, eventually shaping it into a 60-minute drama.