As V D Satheesan prepares to take oath as Kerala’s new Chief Minister, congratulatory messages have continued to pour in from across the Malayalam film industry, with several leading actors and filmmakers publicly welcoming the Congress leader’s appointment.

Actors Mohanlal, Mammootty and Suresh Gopi, along with filmmaker Midhun Manuel Thomas, actor and newly elected Palakkad MLA Ramesh Pisharody, actor Unni Mukundan and director Vinayan, were among those who shared messages of support and goodwill on social media following the Congress high command’s announcement.

Mammootty shared a photograph of Satheesan on Facebook and wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations to Shri V D Satheesan, who has been appointed as Kerala’s Chief Minister.”

Mohanlal, meanwhile, wished Satheesan success in his new role and expressed hope for the state’s future under his leadership. “Warm wishes to Kerala Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan. May his leadership guide the state towards a new path of development,” the actor wrote.

Suresh Gopi also extended his greetings through Facebook, writing, “Wishing V D Satheesan shining success in his role as Kerala’s Chief Minister.”

Among the many messages shared online, Midhun Manuel Thomas’ post drew particular attention for its direct and emphatic tone. “This is the Chief Minister we spoke about. For now, this is the Chief Minister we want. We don’t need anyone else. As simple as that,” the filmmaker wrote.

Ramesh Pisharody kept his message brief, posting, “For the people, by the people,” while congratulating Satheesan.

Unni Mukundan also acknowledged the Congress party’s electoral victory while extending his wishes to the Chief Minister-designate. “Congratulations to the Congress party for its massive victory in the Assembly elections, and to Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan,” he wrote.

Director Vinayan’s message reflected on Satheesan’s political image and leadership qualities. “May he become a people’s leader with strong principles,” Vinayan wrote, adding that he hoped the new Chief Minister would remain “just, popular and free from nepotistic politics.” He also referred to Satheesan previously describing himself as a “Nehruvian leftist.”

Satheesan’s appointment came after nearly eleven days of uncertainty following the Assembly election results. The announcement was made in Delhi by AICC Kerala in-charge, Deepa Dasmunshi, during a press conference.